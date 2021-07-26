New job listing suggests Amazon could explore blockchain, cryptocurrency payments

Amazon doesn't accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment yet. However, its new job listing for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead confirms that the company is indeed exploring the possibility. The addition to Amazon's payment team would be a step forward for the e-commerce giant. Amazon said, "The future will be built on new technologies that enable modern, fast, and inexpensive payments."

First reported by Insider, Amazon confirmed that the job posted is genuine. The job listing specifies that the company is looking to hire "an experienced product leader to develop Amazon's Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap." It is noteworthy that the company's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), already runs an Ethereum-based blockchain service called Amazon Managed Blockchain.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon's job listing says applicants will leverage "domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and Cryptocurrency" to "drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities." Clearly, a lot has changed since Andy Jassy's 2017 statement as head of AWS that the company was "watching" the space but didn't see "practical use cases for blockchain."

Echoing the listing's positive outlook, an Amazon spokesperson informed Insider, "We're inspired by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency space and are exploring what this could look like on Amazon." The spokesperson also said that the company hopes to bring these futuristic technologies to Amazon customers as soon as possible. Amazon's newfound interest in cryptocurrency could be due to growing interest in institutional adoption.

Recently, Tesla announced it would accept Bitcoin as a mode of payment. Although the idea has now been abandoned citing environmental concerns, the company isn't alone. Facebook has also backed a digital currency project called Diem. In May, Apple reportedly said it was willing to hire a lead negotiator to partner with "alternative payment" partners, and cryptocurrency was listed as an area of expertise.