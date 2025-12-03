Next Article
Amazon pulls AI anime dubs after backlash
Technology
Amazon has taken down its AI-generated English dubs for several anime series on Prime Video, after fans and voice actors called them out for low quality and undermining actual human performers.
Shows like Banana Fish were affected, with voice actor Daman Mills (Evangelion) openly criticizing the move.
What's next for AI in entertainment?
Some Spanish AI dubs are still up, but this whole episode shows how tricky using AI in creative work can be.
Other companies like Disney have also paused or tweaked their AI plans over concerns about copyright and potential backlash.
The debate continues on how to use tech without losing what makes media special—or putting jobs at risk.