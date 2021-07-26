Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones
Amazon is gearing up to host its "Prime Day" sale in India with special discounts on a range of products, including smartphones. The sale will be live on July 26 and July 27, and only Amazon Prime members will be able to benefit from it. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering exchange schemes and 10% extra discount on HDFC Bank cards.
Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72 will be available at Rs. 27,499 as against its MRP of Rs. 34,999. It features an IP67-rated built and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.
There is a 64MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy A72 gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Mi 11X
The Mi 11X will be up for grabs at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 33,999) along with extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery.
The phone has a 20MP front camera
The Mi 11X is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.
Vivo X60
The Vivo X60 will sell for Rs. 37,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990) along with Rs. 3,500 off with HDFC Bank cards. It bears a punch-hole design and a 120Hz 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It has a 48MP main camera
The Vivo X60 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.
OnePlus 9 Pro
Under the sale, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at Rs. 64,999 along with up to Rs. 7,000 off on exchange. The smartphone flaunts an IP68-rated body with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO Fluid AMOLED display. It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide lens
The OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad rear camera system, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.