Amazon 'Prime Day' sale: Top deals on smartphones

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 12:45 am

Amazon Prime Day sale will be live in India on July 26-27

Amazon is gearing up to host its "Prime Day" sale in India with special discounts on a range of products, including smartphones. The sale will be live on July 26 and July 27, and only Amazon Prime members will be able to benefit from it. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering exchange schemes and 10% extra discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Phone #1

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A72 offers 25W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be available at Rs. 27,499 as against its MRP of Rs. 34,999. It features an IP67-rated built and a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A72 gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2

Mi 11X

Mi 11X boots Android 11

The Mi 11X will be up for grabs at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 33,999) along with extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Information

The phone has a 20MP front camera

The Mi 11X is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, there is a 20MP (f/2.5) selfie shooter.

Phone #3

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 houses a 4,300mAh battery

The Vivo X60 will sell for Rs. 37,990 (MRP: Rs. 42,990) along with Rs. 3,500 off with HDFC Bank cards. It bears a punch-hole design and a 120Hz 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint reader. It comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X60 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Phone #4

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro supports 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging

Under the sale, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at Rs. 64,999 along with up to Rs. 7,000 off on exchange. The smartphone flaunts an IP68-rated body with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO Fluid AMOLED display. It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Information

It boasts a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad rear camera system, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.