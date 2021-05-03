Home / News / Science News / Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 update for Redmi 10X 5G
Science

Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 update for Redmi 10X 5G

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:45 am
Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 update for Redmi 10X 5G

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the Redmi 10X 5G handset in its home country.

The firmware sports version ID V12.0.1.0.RJHCNXM and bumps the Android security patch to April 2021.

As for the highlights, the device has an AMOLED screen, a triple rear camera setup, a Dimensity 820 chipset, and a 4,520mAh battery.

Here are more details.

In this article
Design and Display

The handset sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen

Redmi 10X 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a waterdrop notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup.

The device sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

It is available in Blue, Gold, and Pink/Blue shades.

Information

It has a 16MP selfie camera

The Redmi 10X 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, a 16MP (f/2.3) selfie snapper is available.

Internals

It is fueled by a Dimensity 820 processor

The Redmi 10X 5G draws power from an octa-core Dimensity 820 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device now runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.

It offers support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, headphone jack, 5G network, and a USB Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10X 5G: Pricing

In China, the Redmi 10X 5G carries a starting price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and goes up to CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 27,400). However, the handset is not available in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Vivo X60t Pro smartphone, with 33W fast-charging, gets 3C certified
Latest News
How far has 'Eternals' progressed? Chloe Zhao, Kevin Feige reveal
Entertainment
IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals thrash Punjab Kings: Records broken
Sports
Amazon renews popular animated series 'Invincible' for two more seasons
Entertainment
Netflix drops trailer for 'Lucifer' Season 5B, leaves fans excited
Entertainment
Suspects plead not guilty in kidnapping of Lady Gaga's dogs
Entertainment
Latest Science News
Here's why Toybox can't claim its 3D printer is easy-to-use
Science
COVID-19 vaccine formulas shouldn't be shared with India: Bill Gates
Science
Samsung Galaxy M32 bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
Science
Infinix Note 10 Pro appears in live images: Details here
Science
Disaster Girl has sold her viral meme for $500,000
Science
Trending Topics