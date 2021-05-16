Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update
Science

Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 16, 2021, 11:25 pm
Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update
One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy A11

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy A11 smartphone. The latest firmware brings in a refreshed UI and a host of new features. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the budget device to May 2021. Here are more details.

In this article
Information

A detailed look at the update

The Android 11 update for the Galaxy A11 carries version ID A115MUBU2BUE1. The OTA firmware is being rolled out in batches and should be available globally in the coming days. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Design

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen

The Samsung Galaxy A11 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Black, White, Blue, and Red shades.

Information

It has an 8MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper is available for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 450 processor

The Samsung Galaxy A11 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The device now runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It offers support for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Twitter introduces DM search bar for Android after two years

Latest News

Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

Sports

Tata Tiago (CNG) hatchback spotted on test; design details revealed

Auto

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic, wins 10th Italian Open title

Sports

Unofficial bookings for Volkswagen Taigun SUV have started in India

Auto

'The Woman in the Window' review: Weird, nonsensical, mercurial thriller

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Vitalik Buterin's $1 billion COVID-19 donation: Fact or farce?

Science

Pentagon working on integrating AI-controlled robots in US armed forces

Science

LEGO unveils The 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Apartments set loaded with insider references

Science

Here's how and why to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Science

OPPO Reno6 Pro+ to debut with a Snapdragon 870 chipset

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy M02s, F02s receive One UI Core 3.1 update

Science

Samsung rolls out camera-centric update for its Galaxy A52 smartphone

Science

Samsung rolls out One UI 3.0 update for Galaxy A01

Science

Samsung Galaxy M40 receives One UI 3.1 update in India

Science
Trending Topics