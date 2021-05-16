Samsung Galaxy A11 gets Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update

South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy A11 smartphone. The latest firmware brings in a refreshed UI and a host of new features. It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the budget device to May 2021. Here are more details.

The Android 11 update for the Galaxy A11 carries version ID A115MUBU2BUE1. The OTA firmware is being rolled out in batches and should be available globally in the coming days. To manually check for it, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The phone has a 6.4-inch screen

The Samsung Galaxy A11 has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Black, White, Blue, and Red shades.

It has an 8MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy A11 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper is available for taking selfies and video calling.

It is fueled by a Snapdragon 450 processor

The Samsung Galaxy A11 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The device now runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. It offers support for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.