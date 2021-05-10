T-Mobile's OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone receives Android 11 update

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 12:50 am

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its 7T Pro 5G handset locked onto T-Mobile's network in the US. The firmware brings all the goodies of the latest OS, including chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and notification history. It also bumps up the Android security patch on the device to April 2021. Here are more details.

The latest update for T-Mobile's OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone sports version number 11.0.1.2.HD61CB and should reach all the units within a few days. To manually check for the firmware, head to Settings > System Updates.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G has a notch-less screen with curved edges and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The device sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is up for grabs in a single Papaya Orange shade.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP motorized pop-up snapper for taking selfies.

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.