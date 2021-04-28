HMD Global rolls out Android 11 update for Nokia 2.4

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 12:20 am

HMD Global has started rolling out an Android 11 update for its Nokia 2.4 smartphone in 35 countries, including India.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings in features like chat bubbles, a dedicated conversations area, one-time permissions, security and privacy fixes, Google Assistant, and Digital Wellbeing.

It also bumps the security patch to April 2021.

Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The Android 11 update for Nokia 2.4 carries build number V2.180 and has a download size of around 1.44GB. The firmware is currently seeding in a few countries and by April 28 (today), most regions should receive the update.

Design and display

The handset flaunts an HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 2.4 features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is offered in Dusk, Charcoal, and Fjord color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Nokia 2.4 houses a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22 processor

The Nokia 2.4 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery and is now upgradeable to Android 11.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.