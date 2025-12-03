Next Article
Android 16: Google brings AI-powered notifications and fresh customization
Technology
Android 16 is here!
Rolling out first to Pixel phones, this update packs in smart AI notification summaries so you can catch up on messages at a glance.
There's also a new organizer that keeps less important alerts from cluttering your screen, making life just a bit less noisy.
What else is new?
You'll get more ways to make your phone yours—think custom icon shapes and the option to darken bright apps.
Google is also adding "Expressive Captions" for media (so you can catch the vibe even with sound off), better group chat controls, improved voice dictation, and smarter accessibility features like enhanced scene descriptions in the camera.
It's all about making your phone feel more personal—and easier to use—no matter how you connect.