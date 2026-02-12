Anthropic gives $20 million to political group pushing for AI regulations

Public 1st action's bipartisan roots and AI oversight goals

Public First Action isn't tied to one party—it was started by both Republican and Democratic strategists—and it's focused on making sure powerful AI gets real oversight.

Their main goals: require companies to be open about how their AIs work, set strong national rules (not just a patchwork of state laws), control where advanced AI chips go, and tightly regulate dangerous uses like bio-weapons or cyberattacks.

Anthropic says there aren't many groups bringing people together on this issue, even though nearly 7 out of 10 Americans think current regulations are falling short.

This move puts Anthropic front-and-center in the debate over how we shape the future of AI.