Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5 free on select plans
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Fable 5, its newest and most advanced AI model built for coding, knowledge work, and tricky knowledge tasks.
It's got extra-tough security: if you ask anything sensitive (like cybersecurity stuff), it hands you off to its older Opus 4.8 model instead.
After a sneak peek for select users in April, it's now available through the Claude API and consumption-based Enterprise plans, with temporary no-cost access on Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans through June 22.
Fable 5 pricing starts June 23
Starting June 23, using Fable 5 means buying usage credits: $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens, which has sparked plenty of buzz despite the price tag.
Anthropic put the model through over 1,000 hours of stress tests before launch; no universal jailbreaks turned up.
Early users say it's already powering most of their sessions and handling everything from app building to data analysis with solid results.