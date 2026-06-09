Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5 free on select plans Technology Jun 09, 2026

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Fable 5, its newest and most advanced AI model built for coding, knowledge work, and tricky knowledge tasks.

It's got extra-tough security: if you ask anything sensitive (like cybersecurity stuff), it hands you off to its older Opus 4.8 model instead.

After a sneak peek for select users in April, it's now available through the Claude API and consumption-based Enterprise plans, with temporary no-cost access on Pro, Max, Team, and seat-based Enterprise plans through June 22.