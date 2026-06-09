Anthropic may roll out Mythos AI Wednesday with added safety

Mythos found thousands of security flaws

Mythos helped uncover thousands of serious security flaws, including a 27-year-old OpenBSD bug and a big Linux issue, and worked with tech giants like Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Mozilla even said Mythos fixed 271 Firefox vulnerabilities, way more than its old AI could handle.

But Anthropic warns that while AI can help patch problems faster, it might also give hackers an edge if vulnerabilities are found before they're fixed.