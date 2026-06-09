Anthropic study finds disease research AI tools misreport virus data

Anthropic found 17% to 91% accuracy

The study showed wild swings in accuracy: some AIs got things right just 17% of the time, while others reached 91%.

Even more worrying, the same tool could give totally different results for the same question—one system pulled 106 Ebola sequences at first but only managed 15 or even five when asked again.

These inconsistencies make it tough for scientists to rely on AI results, highlighting a real need for better accuracy if we want tech to help with future health crises.