Anthropic's Claude Mythos appears on Claude Code, finds 10,000 bugs Technology May 24, 2026

Anthropic's new AI, Claude Mythos, made a surprise appearance on Claude Code, just after the company said the model wouldn't be released to the general public anytime soon.

Despite being under wraps, Mythos has already helped spot over 10,000 major software bugs in just under a month and is accessible to select partner companies like Google and Amazon as part of Project Mythos.