Apple adds Apple Intelligence to Shortcuts for natural language automations
Apple just dropped some big iOS updates at WWDC, and the standout is a smarter Shortcuts app thanks to Apple Intelligence.
Now, you can set up automations by simply describing what you want; no tech skills are needed; just tell your phone what to do.
Apple Shortcuts sends ETA texts automatically
With Apple Intelligence in Shortcuts, creating routines is as easy as talking.
For example, Apple showed off a Shortcut that notices when you leave work, figures out your ETA using Maps, and texts your partner automatically.
It's way simpler than before, and opens up automation for everyone.
iOS 27 features public beta July
iOS 27 also brings smarter suggestions in Mail and Messages, faster performance, better photo editing tools, improved Safari tab grouping, and new Image Playground upgrades for creative visuals.
The developer beta is out now; the public beta lands in July 2026.