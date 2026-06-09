Apple announces Child Accounts at WWDC 2026 across Apple platforms
Apple just announced Child Accounts at WWDC 2026: a set of tools in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 to help keep kids safer online.
The feature lets parents approve app downloads (Ask to Buy), control which websites can be visited (Ask to Browse), and manage who can contact their child.
There are also stronger content filters that block gore or violent content, building on things like nudity detection in Messages.
Apple requires child accounts under 13
If you're under 13, Child Accounts are required; if you're under 18, they're optional.
Parents will be able to set daily app limits with Time Allowances and track device use more easily with the updated Screen Time once the update arrives later this year.
Apple worked with the American Academy of Pediatrics on a Family Media Plan and launched a resource hub for parents looking for guidance, making it a little easier for families to navigate tech together.