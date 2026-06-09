Apple announces Child Accounts at WWDC 2026 across Apple platforms

Apple requires child accounts under 13

If you're under 13, Child Accounts are required; if you're under 18, they're optional.

Parents will be able to set daily app limits with Time Allowances and track device use more easily with the updated Screen Time once the update arrives later this year.

Apple worked with the American Academy of Pediatrics on a Family Media Plan and launched a resource hub for parents looking for guidance, making it a little easier for families to navigate tech together.