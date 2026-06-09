Apple announces free private cloud compute foundation models at WWDC
Apple just announced at WWDC 2026 that if developers with fewer than 2 million first-time App Store downloads can use its Foundation Models on Private Cloud Compute, completely free of cloud API fees.
It's Apple's way of helping smaller developers dive into AI without stressing about big bills.
Apple emphasizes privacy and image input
Along with strong privacy and what the presenter calls "It's access to frontier-tier level intelligence with unparalleled privacy protections, because getting started exploring ideas shouldn't be held back by infrastructure costs," this move opens the door for more creators to experiment with AI.
Plus, Apple is rolling out new features like image input support and server model options, making advanced AI tools more accessible.
With other tech giants pulling back on spending due to rising costs, Apple's hoping to attract fresh ideas (and fresh talent) to its platform.