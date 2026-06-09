Apple announces tighter App Store rules at WWDC 2026 Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple just announced at WWDC 2026 that it's tightening its App Store rules.

Apps in categories like wallpapers, timers, sound effects, fortune-telling, and drinking games now have to actually stand out or improve to stay listed.

The goal? Make it easier for everyone to find cool, high-quality apps instead of scrolling through endless clones.