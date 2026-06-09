Apple announces tighter App Store rules at WWDC 2026
Technology
Apple just announced at WWDC 2026 that it's tightening its App Store rules.
Apps in categories like wallpapers, timers, sound effects, fortune-telling, and drinking games now have to actually stand out or improve to stay listed.
The goal? Make it easier for everyone to find cool, high-quality apps instead of scrolling through endless clones.
Apple offers personalized recommendations, warns developers
To support creative developers, Apple is rolling out personalized app recommendations and new ways for apps to get featured.
But if you keep submitting copy-and-paste or low-effort apps, Apple says you could be kicked out of its developer program.
Basically: bring your A-game or risk getting booted!