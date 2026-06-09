Apple announces tvOS 27 at WWDC with podcasts refresh

Apple tvOS 27 developer beta available

The developer beta is out now, and the public beta lands later this month.

HomeKit gets an upgrade with on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute for Secure Video, meaning AI-powered natural language searches are coming (though details are still fuzzy).

Plus, tvOS 27 introduces on-device speech recognition to create captions for private videos, making things more inclusive.

The official release hits this fall alongside other Apple software updates.