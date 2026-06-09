Apple announces tvOS 27 at WWDC with podcasts refresh
Apple just announced tvOS 27 at WWDC, bringing a refreshed Podcasts app, faster app launches, and easier access to Control Center.
There's also a smart downloads feature to help manage your content better.
Accessibility gets some love too, with larger text options for visually impaired users.
Apple tvOS 27 developer beta available
The developer beta is out now, and the public beta lands later this month.
HomeKit gets an upgrade with on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute for Secure Video, meaning AI-powered natural language searches are coming (though details are still fuzzy).
Plus, tvOS 27 introduces on-device speech recognition to create captions for private videos, making things more inclusive.
The official release hits this fall alongside other Apple software updates.