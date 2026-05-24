Apple delays Siri upgrade to WWDC after internal testing issues

Siri adds Google's Gemini chatbot features

Apple is teaming up with Google's Gemini AI models for this update, a pretty big shift for them.

Siri will now work more like a chatbot, remembering conversations and letting you search chat history or switch between voice and text easily.

You'll get options to auto-delete chats after 30 days, one year, or keep them forever, plus tighter data controls.

Apple's also testing ways for other AI assistants like Gemini and Claude to plug into Siri through the App Store extensions system.