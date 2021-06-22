Apple ends iPhone 12 mini's production due to poor sales

Apple's iPhone 12 mini was rumored to be discontinued by Q2 2021 but according to TrendForce, the handset has "reached end-of-life ahead of time" because of its low sales performance as compared to the rest of the iPhone 12 family. It means that the company has permanently ended the device's production and may officially discontinue it in September after iPhone 13's launch.

The phone has an XDR OLED display

The iPhone 12 mini features a wide notch, slim bezels, an aluminium-glass body, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset bears a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) XDR OLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection, and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Black, White, Green, PRODUCT(RED), Blue, and Purple color options.

It sports a 12MP dual rear camera unit

The iPhone 12 mini has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It draws power from an A14 Bionic processor

The iPhone 12 mini is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on iOS 14.1 and packs a 2,227mAh battery with 20W wired and 12W magnetic wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Pricing and availability

Apple will continue to sell the existing iPhone 12 mini stock over the next couple of months via its online store and other partner retail channels. In India, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 69,990 for the 64GB base variant.