Apple expands app bundles at WWDC 2026 enabling cross-developer packs
Apple just dropped a fresh feature at WWDC 2026: Apple's expanded App Bundles feature.
Now, developers can join forces to offer you access to multiple apps (think a camera app, editing tools, and social media publishing) all bundled together for less.
Previously, bundles were limited to apps from the same developer, so this opens up way more options (and savings) for users.
Apple adds 'Suites' subscriptions inside bundles
These new bundles are all about connecting apps that work well together and making them easier (and cheaper) to get.
Whether you're into productivity or creativity, developers can now team up to reach shared audiences with themed packs.
Apple also introduced "Suites," which are special subscriptions only available inside these bundles.
It's a move inspired by streaming services like HBO and Disney, making it simpler (and more affordable) to get the tools you want in one go.