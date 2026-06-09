Apple expands app bundles at WWDC 2026 enabling cross-developer packs

Apple adds 'Suites' subscriptions inside bundles

These new bundles are all about connecting apps that work well together and making them easier (and cheaper) to get.

Whether you're into productivity or creativity, developers can now team up to reach shared audiences with themed packs.

Apple also introduced "Suites," which are special subscriptions only available inside these bundles.

It's a move inspired by streaming services like HBO and Disney, making it simpler (and more affordable) to get the tools you want in one go.