Apple foldable iPhone expected with iPhone 18 Pro September 2026
Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, and the first developer beta of iOS 27 quietly hints at it.
Hidden code like "foldState" and "mechanicalAngleDegrees" shows the phone will recognize how it's folded: think hinge angles and all.
Starting around $2,000, this new device is set to take on Samsung's foldable phones and other manufacturers.
iOS 27 macOS 27 add adaptability
iOS 27 and macOS 27 Golden Gate add features made for flexible screens, like full-page widgets in Music and Weather, plus a resized iPhone Mirroring tool for bigger layouts.
Apple also introduced an "app adaptability" concept so your apps can smoothly adjust across a broader range of screen sizes and aspect ratios.
All signs point to Apple making sure its first foldable feels polished right out of the box.