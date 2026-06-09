Apple foldable iPhone expected with iPhone 18 Pro September 2026 Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September 2026, and the first developer beta of iOS 27 quietly hints at it.

Hidden code like "foldState" and "mechanicalAngleDegrees" shows the phone will recognize how it's folded: think hinge angles and all.

Starting around $2,000, this new device is set to take on Samsung's foldable phones and other manufacturers.