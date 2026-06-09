Apple introduces Ask to Browse for iPhone iPad and Mac
Technology
Apple just dropped a new feature called Ask to Browse, letting parents approve or block websites before their kids can visit them.
It's available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, so families can feel a bit more at ease about what their children are seeing online.
Parents get notifications to approve websites
Whenever a child tries to open a site that needs parental approval, the parent gets a notification and decides if it's okay.
This is part of Apple's bigger push for digital safety (alongside screen time controls and communication safety) to help families create an online space that's secure and age-appropriate.