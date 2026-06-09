Apple introduces fall parental controls for kids and teens
Technology
Apple just announced fresh safety features for kids and teens.
Starting this fall, parents will be able to set limits on apps, filter websites, and control who their kids can talk to, all on their child's device.
The update is part of Apple's bigger push to help families thoughtfully establish age-based protections and develop healthy digital habits.
Features built into Apple child accounts
These features are built into Apple child accounts (required under age 13, optional up to 18).
Sumbul Desai of Apple said the goal is age-based protections and healthy digital habits.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the changes were in part inspired by Australia's social media age ban.