iPad mini 6's leaked renders reveal new iPad Air-like design

Surbhi Shah
Jun 12, 2021
Apple is expected to launch the next-generation of its iPad mini later this year. If previous launch events are to be considered, the new iPad mini 6 could go official sometime in September. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has leaked the renders of the tablet, revealing an iPad Air (2020)-like design with Touch ID-integrated power button, improved speakers, and a Type-C port.

Design and display

The tablet will come in three colors

The Apple iPad mini 6 will feature an aluminium body with proportionate narrow bezels and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button on top. It will also support the Apple Pencil. The tablet is likely to bear a 7.9-inch QHD (1536x2048 pixels) IPS LCD screen. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 206.3x137.8x6.1mm, and will be offered in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray/Graphite colors.

It might sport a 16MP rear camera

The iPad mini 6 will be equipped with a single camera on the back, possibly with a 16MP resolution. On the front, there might be an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

It will be powered by an A14 Bionic chipset

The iPad mini 6 is expected to draw power from an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will run on the recently-announced iPadOS 15 software. Details regarding its battery size and charging capabilities are not known as of now but it should offer a battery life of up to 9 hours or more.

Apple iPad mini 6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the iPad mini 6 will be revealed at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in September. For reference, the iPad mini 5 carries a starting price-tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for its 64GB Wi-Fi-only model.

