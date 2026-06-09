Apple launches personalized collections on App Store at WWDC 2026

App notes and new developer tools

You'll spot these personalized suggestions on the Apps, Games, and Search tabs, each with a quick "App Notes" explaining why it's showing up for you.

Right now it's only in English in the US but more regions and languages are coming soon.

Plus, Apple rolled out new tools for developers: better ways to show off their apps with videos and images, an Asset Library to keep promo materials organized, bundled subscription deals for discounts, and group subscription options so sharing is simpler.