Apple Music might get high-fidelity streaming upgrade in coming weeks

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 03:32 pm

Apple Music might get high-fidelity audio support in the vein of quality-focused music streaming services such as Tidal.

A report by HITS Daily Double claims the iPhone maker will unveil a hi-fi audio tier for its music streaming service.

The publication cites "label sources" while adding that the hi-fi tier is expected "in the coming weeks".

Boosting credibility

References to 'lossless' audio spotted in Apple Music beta code

Interestingly, the claims of HITS Daily Double's sources are further bolstered by a separate 9to5Mac report that cites clues in the first developer beta build of iOS 14.6 pointing to lossless hi-fi audio.

The report details new code discovered in the Apple Music app with references to "Dolby Atmos," Dolby Audio," and "Lossless". Both Dolby hi-fi sound formats weren't previously found on Apple Music.

Apple value?

Hi-fi upgrade rumored to be offered at no extra cost

The most remarkable aspect of this rumor is the pricing for Apple Music's high-fidelity streaming tier. Apparently, the service won't charge subscribers additional fees for the privilege of improved streaming audio quality.

The rumored hi-fi tier is expected to be included in the existing $9.99 monthly subscription package. The report says that the upgrade will be announced alongside the rumored third-generation AirPods.

Bad timing

Apple's better value could spell trouble for Spotify's price hike

If Apple Music offers high-fidelity audio streaming at the same subscription rates, that could spell trouble for Spotify, which announced a price-hike just last week.

In February, Spotify had announced plans to offer HD streaming audio tier without committing to a launch date. Its recent price-hike could accommodate hi-fi audio upgrade, or it might offer HD streaming at a higher tier.

Streaming wars

Apple's strategy could allow it to wrangle Spotify's market share

Further, Apple's strategy will allow it to muscle in on Spotify's market share. Apple also claims to account for "about 75% of the Top 100 in the US" under its Digital Masters catalog.

If Apple combines cheaper music subscription service with hi-fi-capable hardware in the upcoming gen-3 AirPods, we could be looking at a winning combination.