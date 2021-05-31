Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 12:10 am

Apple tells creators that Podcasts Subscriptions will launch in June

Last month, Apple had announced that its Apple Podcasts would get a new "Subscriptions" feature in May. Subscribing to premium content would give listeners access to audio streams uninterrupted by pesky advertisements, and even exclusive content from creators. However, an Apple email intended for podcast creators seen by 9to5Mac said the launch of the platform for paid podcasts has been deferred until June.

Unforeseen issues

Apple Podcasts app had missing podcasts, other back-end issues

In April, Apple announced that podcasters will be able to host content paywalled behind a subscription. However, soon after the feature was announced, Apple's Podcasts developed issues. 9to5Mac reported that some podcasts were missing from the app's search, while some others were listed in the directory, albeit with a missing feed URL. These suggest that Apple was having issues with the back-end for Podcasts.

Submissions pouring in

Apple wants to 'ensure best experience for creators and listeners'

In a recent email to creators seen by 9to5Mac, Apple explained that Apple Podcasts Subscriptions and channels will now launch in June. The company promised to keep creators updated on the availability of the new features and help them prepare subscriptions and channels through a newsletter. Apple added that it was exciting to see hundreds of new subscriptions and channels submitted by creators daily.

Connect

Apple said it has addressed issues with Podcasts Connect too

Apple also touched upon the aforementioned issues on the Podcasts app. It acknowledged that creators were facing issues with Apple Podcasts Connect. This reportedly meant that shows were slow to update for audiences. In the email, the company said it has addressed these "disruptions" and encouraged creators to reach out if they experience issues. Apple also hinted at upcoming enhancements for the Library interface.

Hints

Podcasts app could sport improved Library interface in coming weeks

Apple said that it had acted upon user feedback for iOS 14.6 which was released on May 24. It promised improvements to the Library interface within Apple Podcasts "in the coming weeks." That said, it seems that listeners and creators will have to wait a while longer before Apple fixes the Podcasts app so content can be sustainably monetized without weird bugs.