Apple releases iOS 27 developer beta with separate alert volumes Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple has released a developer beta of iOS 27, and one of the new features is here: you can now set separate volumes for your ringtones, alarms, timers, and system sounds.

Announced at WWDC 2026, this update gives you way more control over how loud (or quiet) each alert is (something Android users have had for a while).