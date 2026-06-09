Apple releases iOS 27 developer beta with separate alert volumes
Technology
Apple has released a developer beta of iOS 27, and one of the new features is here: you can now set separate volumes for your ringtones, alarms, timers, and system sounds.
Announced at WWDC 2026, this update gives you way more control over how loud (or quiet) each alert is (something Android users have had for a while).
Find controls in Sounds and Haptics
Head to Settings > Sounds and Haptics to try out the new controls. There's also a "Match Ringtone Volume" option if you want everything in sync, but heads up, some alerts like Wake-Up alarms still follow their own rules.
Besides this, iOS 27 adds smarter Siri AI features and improved parental controls.
The developer beta is live now, with a public beta dropping next month.