Home / News / Science News / Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS
Science

Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 11:16 am
Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS
Apple TV app becomes available for everyone using Android TV OS-based devices

Apple's lesser-known content streaming solution called Apple TV is often overlooked by users outside the company's service ecosystem where it is prominently advertised and accessible using most Apple devices. Now, in a rather smart move (on Apple's part) that recently came to light, the Apple TV application is available on smart TVs and streaming devices running on the Android TV operating system (OS).

In this article
Promises made good

Apple TV app gives unrestricted access for $4.99/month

In December 2020, Google had promised that the Apple TV app would be made available to more devices in the Android TV OS ecosystem in the coming months. The Apple TV app is now available for download via the Google Play Store on Android TV OS. It gives unrestricted access to all the content on Apple's streaming platform for $4.99/month.

Twitter Post

Apple announces its debut on all Android TV devices

Google confirmed

App's availability was first mentioned by NVIDIA at Computex 2021

XDA-Developers reported that the Apple TV app's availability was first announced by NVIDIA at Computex 2021. It said that the Apple TV app would be available on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. The plug-and-play streaming device runs Android TV OS. 9to5Google later received confirmation from Google that the Apple TV app is now available across the Android TV OS ecosystem.

Compatibility

Devices running Android Oreo or newer can access Apple TV

Previously, the Apple TV app was available only on Sony Bravia smart TVs and Chromecast with Google TV. Google clarified that any Android TV device running Android version 8.0 (Oreo) or newer that isn't an operator-tier device (which includes most TVs with in-built Android-based smart TV features) can download and access the Apple TV app via the Google Play Store starting June 2.

Information

Apple TV app could woo viewers with upcoming exclusive content

The Apple TV app has become available to a wider audience through Android TV. The development comes just in time for new original content including Lisey's Story, Home Before Dark Season 2, Physical, Central Park Season 2, and Ted Lasso Season 2.

Frenemies

Android TV's immense reach could boost Apple TV app viewership

Interestingly, although Apple and Google have mobile operating systems and product ecosystems that operate on opposite ends of the open-source spectrum, Apple regularly develops Android apps. Google also develops apps for the iOS ecosystem. However, it remains to be seen if Apple TV would make a compelling case for itself on Android TV OS amid growing competition from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's full specifications leaked

Latest News

2021 Ducati Monster to debut in India by Q4 2021

Auto

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Around 10,000 volunteers quit ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

Latest Science News

Ahead of launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's full specifications leaked

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Samsung's helping Google fold the Pixel, and more

Science

ASUS unveils world's first laptops with Radeon RX 6800M GPUs

Science

Huawei announces HarmonyOS 2, MatePad Pro and Watch 3 series

Science

Vivo X70 series to be launched in India in September

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

'Ted Lasso' season two premiering in July on Apple TV+

Entertainment

Now, Google Duo is available on Android TV

Science
Trending Topics