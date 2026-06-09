Apple unveils Google-powered Apple Intelligence for Siri and Safari
Technology
Apple just announced big updates to its AI suite, Apple Intelligence, at WWDC 2026.
The improvements bring a smarter Safari and a more advanced Siri AI, powered by models co-developed with Google.
These changes boost how the apps understand images and handle complex requests, all while keeping your data safe on your device or private cloud.
Craig Federighi says data stays local
Apple is doubling down on privacy. Craig Federighi explained that your information stays local or in secure cloud spaces, so neither Apple nor outsiders can access it.
Safari now keeps browsing history private, and Siri AI will launch in beta later this year (but not yet in the European Union or China until rules are sorted).