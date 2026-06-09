Apple unveils redesigned Siri, Apple Intelligence and kid safety updates
Apple just dropped some major updates at WWDC 2026, including a totally redesigned Siri, upgraded Apple Intelligence, and fresh safety tools for kids.
The focus? Making AI feel more natural in your daily life while keeping your privacy front and center.
Siri handles cross app tasks
The new Siri understands what's happening on your screen and can handle tasks across apps, like grabbing restaurant tips from texts or finding hotel confirmation numbers in old emails.
It's way more conversational now, so you can ask follow-up questions without losing track.
Plus, there's a new Siri app that syncs chats across all your devices through iCloud; beta testing kicks off later in 2026.
Apple Intelligence adds events and images
Apple Intelligence now lets you create events with natural language, generate images, and automate smart home stuff, all powered by improved AI models.
For families, new child accounts come with age-based protections automatically turned on. Parents can approve websites with "Ask to Browse," and expanded Communication Safety helps spot graphic or violent content to keep things safer for kids online.