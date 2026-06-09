Apple unveils Siri AI at WWDC 2026, EU denies rollout Technology Jun 09, 2026

Apple's new Siri AI was unveiled at WWDC 2026, but if you are in the European Union (EU), you will have to wait.

The company wanted an exemption from strict European rules, but the EU said no: Siri AI did not meet its privacy and security standards.

As a European Commission spokesperson said, "The decision not to roll out Siri AI in the EU is Apple's and Apple's only."