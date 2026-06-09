Apple unveils Siri AI with iCloud sync at WWDC 2026

Apple Siri drafts emails edits photos

Siri AI can grab info from apps like Messages, Photos, and Mail, so finding stuff like trip pics or booking details is way easier.

You can draft emails or edit photos without jumping between apps, thanks to its cross-app smarts and on-screen awareness.

It'll roll out with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 on devices like the iPhone 16 series, M1 Macs, and Apple Vision Pro with a public beta planned for later this year.