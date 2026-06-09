Apple unveils Siri AI with iCloud sync at WWDC 2026
Apple just dropped a big upgrade for Siri at WWDC 2026.
The new Siri AI uses Apple Intelligence to understand your personal context, answer questions from the web, and handle tasks across different apps, without compromising privacy.
There's even a dedicated Siri app that syncs conversations across devices through iCloud.
Developer testing starts now, with a public beta coming later this year.
Apple Siri drafts emails edits photos
Siri AI can grab info from apps like Messages, Photos, and Mail, so finding stuff like trip pics or booking details is way easier.
You can draft emails or edit photos without jumping between apps, thanks to its cross-app smarts and on-screen awareness.
It'll roll out with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and visionOS 27 on devices like the iPhone 16 series, M1 Macs, and Apple Vision Pro with a public beta planned for later this year.