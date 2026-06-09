Apple unveils Siri memory iOS 27 amid EU DMA delay
At WWDC 2026, Apple showed off a smarter Siri AI that remembers conversations and responds more naturally, plus the new iOS 27 with some impressive speed boosts.
The catch? Siri AI's rollout is delayed in the European Union because of the Digital Markets Act rules.
Tim Cook to step down
Siri now handles multistep tasks, recognizes objects with your camera, and syncs chats across devices through a dedicated app, while keeping your data private.
iOS 27 brings faster app launches (30% faster), much quicker photo loading (70% faster), and better AirDrop speeds (80% faster), along with easier search in Spotlight, Mail, and Photos.
Mac users get updates too, but only if you're not on an Intel-based Mac.
Plus, Apple has already announced that Tim Cook will step down on September 1, 2026, with John Ternus taking over as CEO.