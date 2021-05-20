Home / News / Science News / This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like
Science

This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 20, 2021, 05:45 pm
This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like
Apple Watch Series 7's renders leaked

Apple's next-generation smartwatch, likely to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, will be announced sometime around September this year. In the latest development, tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders of the wearable. Quite like the iPhones 12 series and latest iMacs, the smartwatch will undergo a design change. It will feature flat edges and will be offered in new colorways.

In this article
Design

Apple Watch Series 7 will have a digital crown

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a square-shaped dial with a metal case and matte-finished flat edges that will replace the rounded corners seen on the current-generation Apple Watch Series 6. The left side of the watch will have two larger horizontal slits (possibly, for the speakers) while the right side will have a physical button, a microphone hole, and a digital crown.

Information

It will come in a couple of new colors

Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to be offered in 40mm and 44mm case size options - similar to the current-generation model. It will also be offered in several color options, including two new shades of green and purple.

Features

The device might monitor blood sugar and alcohol levels

Apart from all the standard features available on the Series 6, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 may offer non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. It may also be able to record blood pressure as well as alcohol levels. The new-generation model should run on the latest version of WatchOS and offer slightly improved battery life than the Series 6, which lasts up to 18 hours.

Information

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7. For reference, in India, the current-generation Apple Watch Series 6 starts at Rs. 40,900.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's full specifications leaked

Latest News

Bangladesh announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Details here

Sports

'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' flouts COVID-19 restrictions, set gets sealed

Entertainment

War, climate displaced tens of millions in 2020: Study

World

Arijit Singh's mother passes away, needed blood a fortnight ago

Entertainment

INS Rajput to be decommissioned on May 21

India

Latest Science News

Spotify launches virtual concert series; Charges $15 for pre-recorded shows

Science

After 25 years, Microsoft is finally retiring Internet Explorer

Science

Infinix Hot 10S goes official in India at Rs. 10,000

Science

Lunar eclipse cannot be linked to Cyclone Yass: Astrophysicist

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Microsoft tries hiding Windows 10X's demise, and more

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched at around Rs. 18,000

Science

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's renders reveal radical design change

Science

Redmi Watch, with built-in GPS, launched at Rs. 4,000

Science

Redmi Watch to be launched in India on May 13

Science
Trending Topics