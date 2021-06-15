Home / News / Science News / Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen
Science

Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 04:49 pm
Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen
Apple Watch Series 7 to arrive with new chipset and improved display

Apple is working to introduce an all-new smartwatch later this year. Likely to be dubbed as the Watch Series 7, it will come with a new design and plenty of upgrades over the last-generation model. According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch Series 7 will offer a faster processor, a new display with thinner bezels and improved wireless connectivity, including ultra-wideband functionality.

In this article
Design

It will have flat edges and a slightly thicker body

The Apple Watch Series 7 will have a square-shaped dial with a metal case, flat edges, and a slightly thicker form-factor. On the left, it will have dual speaker slits, while a physical button and digital crown will be placed on the right side. The wearable will be offered in multiple colors, including two new shades of green and purple.

Information

A new lamination technique will be available for the screen

The 40mm model of the Apple Watch Series 7 will bear a 1.57-inch display while the 44mm version should have a 1.78-inch panel. The bezels will be thinner and the screen will be closer to the front cover thanks to a new lamination technology.

Internals

It will run on watchOS 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 is speculated to be powered by an updated S7 chipset. It will boot the latest watchOS 8 and offer an improved battery life as against the previous-generation model. The wearable will also provide ultra-wideband functionality. Future models of the Apple Watch are expected to come with new sensors for measuring body temperature as well as blood sugar levels.

Information

Apple Watch Series 7: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, it may carry a small premium over the Series 6, which currently starts at Rs. 40,900 in India.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OnePlus Nord N200 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Latest News

Actor Pearl V Puri, booked for raping minor, granted bail

Entertainment

Supervisor fell sick after MLA had garbage thrown at him

Mumbai

As Delhi reopens, doctors warn another surge in COVID-19 cases

India

Geely Vision Starburst concept is a love letter to cosmos

Auto

Kangana Ranaut's passport would not be renewed till June 25

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS

Science

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

Science

OnePlus Nord 2 may debut as rebranded Realme X9 Pro

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Science

This is how Apple Watch Series 7 will look like

Science

OPPO Reno6 tipped to cost around Rs. 28,500

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics