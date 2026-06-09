Apple will open iCloud Shared Albums to Android and Windows
Technology
Big news for anyone who loves sharing photos with friends: Apple just announced that iCloud Shared Albums will soon let Android and Windows users join in.
Revealed at WWDC 2026, this update is coming later this year with iOS 27 and macOS 27, making it much easier for everyone to swap full-resolution photos, no matter what device they use.
iCloud Shared Albums barriers removed
Right now, Android users can't view or contribute files in iCloud Shared Albums at all, and Windows users get only limited features through the app.
With this update, those barriers are gone: everyone can add photos to shared albums together.
It's a smart move by Apple to make its Photos app more flexible and keep up with rivals like Google Photos.