Astronomers find 20 Milky Way disk stars possibly from Loki Technology May 27, 2026

Astronomers think the Milky Way might have swallowed up a tiny galaxy called "Loki" way back in the day.

They found 20 stars in our galaxy's disk that are metal-poor and move differently from most stars nearby: hints that these stars could be leftovers from Loki, which merged with us billions of years ago.