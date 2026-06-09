Astronomers using Hawaii's Gemini North capture Crystal Ball Nebula image
Technology
Astronomers just snapped an incredible new photo of the Crystal Ball Nebula, sitting 1,500 light-years away in Taurus.
Using Hawaii's Gemini North telescope, they captured glowing red hydrogen and bright blue oxygen (basically, the outer shells of a dying star).
First spotted way back in 1790, this nebula is both a visual showstopper and a key to understanding how stars like our Sun end their lives.
Central binary sculpts nebula gas
At the center is a pair of stars: one throws off gas while its companion shapes it into wild patterns.
Astronomer Travis Rector compared the process to making cotton candy.
Even after more than 230 years, scientists are still hooked on this nebula for what it teaches us about how stars change and fade away.