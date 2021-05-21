ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 02:37 pm

ASUS 8Z and 8Z Flip to debut in India soon

ASUS is expected to introduce its 8Z series of smartphones in India soon. The handsets were briefly live on the company's Indian website, hinting at their imminent arrival. The upcoming 8Z and 8Z Flip are renamed versions of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip flagships that were announced earlier this month. However, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, their India launch was postponed.

Design and display

The phones sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel

The ASUS 8Z features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an IP68-rated build quality. The 8Z Flip has an edge-to-edge screen with a flip camera unit. The former bears a 120Hz, 5.9-inch AMOLED display while the latter has a 90Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen. They offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They have a 64MP main camera

The ASUS 8Z comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with a macro mode. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.5) snapper. The 8Z Flip is equipped with a similar camera module but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. It automatically flips to the front to capture selfies.

Internals

The duo draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ASUS 8Z and 8Z Flip are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The 8Z packs a 4,000mAh battery, while the 8Z Flip houses a 5,000mAh battery. Both support 30W fast-charging and boot Android 11. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS 8Z series: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ASUS 8Z series in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, in Europe, the ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip start at €670 (around Rs. 60,000) and €800 (roughly Rs. 71,000), respectively.