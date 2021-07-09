ASUS 8Z series teased in India; launch imminent

ASUS 8Z and 8Z Flip to be launched in India soon

ASUS is gearing up to launch the 8Z and 8Z Flip models in India soon. The teaser page for the handsets has also gone live on the official website, confirming their imminent launch. The smartphones are rebadged models of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip that were announced globally in May. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, their India launch was delayed.

The phones have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

ASUS 8Z sports a punch-hole cut-out, compact body, and an IP68-rated build quality. The 8Z Flip features a notch-less, edge-to-edge display and a flip camera module. The former has a 120Hz, 5.9-inch AMOLED screen, while the latter bears a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The duo offers a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

There is a 64MP main camera

ASUS 8Z has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. Up front, there is a 12MP (f/2.5) selfie camera. The 8Z Flip offers a similar rear camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. The module can automatically flip to the front for capturing selfies.

They are backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ASUS 8Z series draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The 8Z houses a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the 8Z Flip packs a 5,000mAh battery. Both the phones support 30W fast-charging and boot Android 11. They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

ASUS 8Z series: Pricing and availability

ASUS will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 8Z line-up in India at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip start at €670 (roughly Rs. 59,000) and €800 (approximately Rs. 70,600), respectively.