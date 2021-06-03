Home / News / Science News / ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600
Science

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 03:01 pm
ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600
ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched

ASUS has announced its latest Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet. It carries a starting price-tag of $350 (roughly Rs. 25,600). As for the key highlights, it comes with an LCD touchscreen, an 8MP rear camera, a MediaTek processor, and a 28Wh battery. The tablet also offers support for a USI Pen (stylus) and a detachable keyboard with an ErgoLift design.

In this article
Design and display

The tablet has a military-grade build quality

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a matte-finished aluminium body with thick bezels, a MIL-STD 810H build quality, and a stain-resistant cover. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front snapper. The tablet bears a 10.5-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200) LED-backlit LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and 320-nits of brightness. It tips the scale at 0.51kg and measures 25.54x16.72x0.79cm.

Information

It has a built-in microphone

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is equipped with a USB 2.0 Type-C port, a built-in speaker, a microphone, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Internals

The device has up to 128GB of internal storage

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 draws power from a MediaTek MT8183 processor, combined with Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Chrome OS and packs a 27Wh battery, which is claimed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge. The tablet also supports Google Assistant voice assistant.

Information

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 is priced at $350 (roughly Rs. 25,600) for the 64GB storage model and $370 (around Rs. 27,000) for the 128GB version. The optional USI Pen costs $39 (around Rs. 2,900).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Spotify announces Only You discovery feature for personalized playlists

Latest News

World Bicycle Day: Movies where bicycles played a pivotal role

Entertainment

Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Entertainment

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Entertainment

Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Spotify announces Only You discovery feature for personalized playlists

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: How Israelis neutralize Palestinian buildings - Physics behind it

Science

Most COVID-19 vaccines might offer lasting protection: Study

Science

'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump' blog permanently shut

Science

Apple TV app available on devices running Android TV OS

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Science

Vivo Y12s (2021), with Snapdragon 439 chipset, goes official

Science

Lava Z2 Max launched in India at Rs. 7,800

Science

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition's Lite version to debut soon

Science
Trending Topics