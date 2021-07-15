Home / News / Technology News / ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors
Technology

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 05:14 pm
ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors
ASUS Chromebook C223, C423, C523, and Flip C214 laptops launched in India

ASUS, in partnership with Flipkart, has introduced new Chromebook laptops in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 17,999, and includes the Chromebook C223, C423, C523, and Flip C214 models. They run on Chrome OS and come with Intel Celeron processors as well as an HD+ screen. The machines will be up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart. Here are more details.

In this article
Laptop #1

ASUS Chromebook C223

ASUS Chromebook C223 provides two USB 3.2 Type-C ports

The ASUS Chromebook C223 features thick bezels, a spill-resistant keyboard, a 720p HD web camera, an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) display with a 200-nits of peak brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It draws power from an Intel Celeron N3350 chipset, paired with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 38Wh battery.

Laptop #2

ASUS Chromebook C423

ASUS Chromebook C423 is available in a Silver color option

The ASUS Chromebook C423 has thin bezels on the sides and offers a 14.0-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen with touch and non-touch options. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, combined with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. The laptop also houses a 720p HD webcam, a 38Wh battery, and supports Google Assistant.

Laptop #3

ASUS Chromebook C523

ASUS Chromebook C523's screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio

The Chromebook C523 sports a premium body and is offered with 15.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) touch and non-touch display choices. It has an HD web camera, a 38Wh battery, and provides a host of connectivity options, including two Type-C ports. The device is fueled by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, coupled with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

Laptop #4

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 offers 11 hours of battery life

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 features a spill-resistant body with MIL-STD 810G military-grade build quality and a 360-degree hinge. It has a 50Wh battery and an 11.6-inch HD+ (1266x768 pixels) anti-glare touch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The machine runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

Information

ASUS Chromebooks: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook C223, C423, and C523 are priced starting at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Chromebook Flip C214 costs Rs. 23,999. They will be up for purchase starting July 22 via Flipkart.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Latest News

Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin secures FAA license for manned missions

Technology

Sensex jumps 255 points to end at a fresh record

Business

Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs. 18,000 crore for new factory

Auto

Olympics: Decoding the records which might never get broken

Sports

Playing Sita in 'Adipurush' comes with lot of responsibility: Kriti

Entertainment

Latest Technology News

Nokia G20 goes on sale in India via Amazon

Technology

TECNO launches CAMON 17 series in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G launched in India at Rs. 21,000

Technology

Google Pixel 6 XL to offer 5x periscope telephoto lens

Technology

Twitter is killing its disappearing tweets feature called Fleets

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, with Intel Jasper Lake processor, announced

Technology

Razer introduces its first laptop with AMD Ryzen processor

Technology

ASUS introduces AMD Ryzen 5-powered Chromebook Flip CM5 gaming laptop

Technology

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Technology

Asus News

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders costs Rs. 1.12 lakh in India

Technology

ASUS 8Z series teased in India; launch imminent

Technology

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 tablet launched at around Rs. 25,600

Technology

ASUS unveils world's first laptops with Radeon RX 6800M GPUs

Technology

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Technology
Trending Topics