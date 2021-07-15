ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 05:14 pm

ASUS Chromebook C223, C423, C523, and Flip C214 laptops launched in India

ASUS, in partnership with Flipkart, has introduced new Chromebook laptops in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 17,999, and includes the Chromebook C223, C423, C523, and Flip C214 models. They run on Chrome OS and come with Intel Celeron processors as well as an HD+ screen. The machines will be up for grabs exclusively via Flipkart. Here are more details.

Laptop #1

ASUS Chromebook C223

ASUS Chromebook C223 provides two USB 3.2 Type-C ports

The ASUS Chromebook C223 features thick bezels, a spill-resistant keyboard, a 720p HD web camera, an 11.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) display with a 200-nits of peak brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It draws power from an Intel Celeron N3350 chipset, paired with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB), and a 38Wh battery.

Laptop #2

ASUS Chromebook C423

ASUS Chromebook C423 is available in a Silver color option

The ASUS Chromebook C423 has thin bezels on the sides and offers a 14.0-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) screen with touch and non-touch options. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, combined with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. The laptop also houses a 720p HD webcam, a 38Wh battery, and supports Google Assistant.

Laptop #3

ASUS Chromebook C523

ASUS Chromebook C523's screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio

The Chromebook C523 sports a premium body and is offered with 15.6-inch HD+ (1366x768 pixels) touch and non-touch display choices. It has an HD web camera, a 38Wh battery, and provides a host of connectivity options, including two Type-C ports. The device is fueled by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, coupled with Intel HD Graphics 500, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

Laptop #4

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 offers 11 hours of battery life

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 features a spill-resistant body with MIL-STD 810G military-grade build quality and a 360-degree hinge. It has a 50Wh battery and an 11.6-inch HD+ (1266x768 pixels) anti-glare touch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The machine runs on an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with Intel UHD Graphics 600, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.

Information

ASUS Chromebooks: Pricing and availability

The ASUS Chromebook C223, C423, and C523 are priced starting at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 20,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Chromebook Flip C214 costs Rs. 23,999. They will be up for purchase starting July 22 via Flipkart.