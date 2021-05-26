ASUS launches four new gaming laptops in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 07:26 pm

ASUS India announces new ROG Flow and Zephyrus gaming laptops

Expanding its portfolio of flagship gaming laptops, ASUS has introduced the ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021), ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021), and ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE models in the Indian market. The line-up starts at Rs. 95,000 and comes with high-tech gaming hardware, including AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors as well as up to 300Hz display options. Here's our roundup.

Laptop #1

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

The 2021 version of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 features slim bezels on the sides, a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button, and a 14.0-inch WQHD (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display with Adaptive Sync. It runs on AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS/Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, combined with NVIDIA RTX 3060 graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB storage, and a 76Wh battery.

Laptop #2

ASUS ROG Flow X13

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is a portable 2-in-1 device with a magnesium-alloy body, a 360-degree hinge, and a 13.4-inch 4K (3840x2400 pixels) IPS touchscreen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS chipset, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, up to 16GB, up to 1TB storage, and a 62Wh battery.

Laptop #3

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021)

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2021) also has slim bezels on the sides, a fingerprint reader, a backlit keyboard, and a 15.0-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to Ryzen 9 5900HS chipset, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, up to 48GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 90Wh battery.

Laptop #4

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Lastly, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE offers a 15.6-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) main screen with up to 300Hz refresh rate and a 14.09-inch 4K secondary display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It draws power from AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 90Wh battery.

Pocket-pinch

ASUS ROG Flow X13 and Zephyrus laptops: Pricing and availability

In India, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) has been priced at Rs. 94,990 while the ROG Flow X13 starts at Rs. 1,19,990. Meanwhile, the Zephyrus G15 (2021) and Zephyrus Duo 15 SE carry a price-tag of Rs. 1,37,990 and Rs. 2,99,990, respectively. The laptops are now up for grabs via Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and ASUS Exclusive stores.