ASUS ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 18GB RAM

ASUS ROG Phone 5's latest Geekbench listing, with model number ASUS_I005DA, was uploaded on March 1. As per the listing, it has received a single-core score of 1,113 and a multi-core score of 3,468.
The ASUS ROG Phone 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will pack a 32MP front-facing snapper.
The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 in India will be revealed at the time of launch on March 10. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 50,000.