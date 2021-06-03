ASUS unveils world's first laptops with Radeon RX 6800M GPUs

ASUS ROG G15, G17 Advantage Edition laptops announced globally

ASUS has announced the ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition as the world's first laptops to feature AMD's flagship Radeon RX 6000 series GPU. Other key highlights include a high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, up to 165Hz display, a 90Wh battery, and Windows 10 support. The laptops also come with Smart Access Memory as well as AMD SmartShift technologies.

Design and display

ASUS ROG Strix G15, G17 Advantage Edition laptops have a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard and a Full-HD external camera with 1080p resolution at 60fps. The G15 and G17 models bear a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen, respectively. Users can choose between a 300Hz Full-HD panel or a 165Hz WQHD display. Both the display options support AMD FreeSync Premium technology that promises ultra-smooth graphics output.

Internals

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition laptops are powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, combined with AMD Radeon RX 6800M for graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. They run on Windows 10 Home (G15) and Windows 10 Pro (G17) and pack a 90Wh battery that offers up to 11.4 hours of video playback.

Connectivity

ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition laptops are equipped with three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, an HDMI port and a headphone jack, among others. For wireless connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops also come with dual 4W speakers with Smart Amp technology, a built-in microphone, and an AI-based mic noise-canceling feature.

Information

ASUS ROG Strix G15, G17 Advantage Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 and G17 Advantage Edition gaming laptops are still under the wraps. However, in Germany, the line-up is said to start at €1,799 (roughly Rs. 1.60 lakh).