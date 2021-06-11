ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

ASUS launches four new gaming laptops in India

Expanding its portfolio of gaming laptops, ASUS has announced four new models in India, namely, the TUF Gaming F17, TUF Gaming F15, Zephyrus M16, and ROG Zephyrus S17. The line-up starts at Rs. 93,000 and offers high-end features like the latest 11th-generation Intel Core chipsets, up to 240Hz refresh rate displays, and a 90Wh battery. Here's our roundup.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 laptop features a 17.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, an RGB keyboard, and weighs 2.6kg. It runs on an 11th-generation Intel Core Tiger Lake i5 11400H/i7 11800H processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/3050Ti graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, and a 90Wh battery.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 has slim bezels, a 90Wh battery, and a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS screen with a 144Hz/240Hz refresh rate. It comes with three 11th-generation processor options, including Tiger Lake i5 11400H, i7 11800H, and i9 11900H, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 sports a 720p HD webcam and a 16-inch display with options for 144Hz, Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) and 165Hz, QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels). It is powered by an Intel Core i7 11800H/i9 11900H chipset, coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, two SSD slots to support 512GB/1TB/2TB storage options, and a 90Wh battery.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 weighs 2.6kg and has a 17.3-inch IPS screen with options of a 120Hz, 4K UHD or a 165Hz, QHD resolution. It is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i9 11900H processor, combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 48GB of RAM, three SSD slots for 512GB/1TB/2TB storage, and a 90Wh battery.

ASUS ROG and TUF Gaming laptops: Pricing and availability

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 and F15 are priced starting at Rs. 92,990 and Rs. 1,04,990, respectively. The former will go on sale starting June 14, while the latter is now available for purchase. Meanwhile, the ROG Zephyrus M16 and S17 start at Rs. 1,44,990 and Rs. 2,99,990, respectively. They will be up for grabs in the third quarter of this year.