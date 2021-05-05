ASUS VivoBook Pro 14, with a 90Hz OLED display, launched

As an addition to its VivoBook range of laptops, ASUS has introduced the VivoBook Pro 14 in China. It starts at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,500).

In terms of key highlights, the device comes with AMD Ryzen 5000H series processors, a 90Hz OLED screen, a 45W cooling system, and Harman Kardon speakers.

It sports a 14-inch Full-HD+ screen

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 features a sleek body with slim bezels, a camera with privacy protection, a multi-touch trackpad, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

It has a 14-inch Full-HD+ (2880x1800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600-nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.

The laptop has a thickness of 17.9mm and tips the scales at 1.35kg.

The device also supports Windows Hello

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 draws power from AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/7 5800H processors, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also offers support for Windows Hello and is equipped with a 50Wh battery.

It packs Harman Kardon-tuned speakers

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 comes with a host of I/O ports, including a USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 ports, a Type-C port, an HDMI slot, and a micro-SD card reader. It also offers support for Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth.

The laptop packs Harman Kardon speakers with support for AI intelligent noise reduction.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 14: Pricing and availability

The ASUS VivoBook Pro 14 costs CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,500) for the Ryzen 5 5600H processor model and CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs. 57,000) for the Ryzen 7 5800H variant. It is currently up for grabs in China via JD.com.