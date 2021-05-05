Home / News / Science News / Prior to launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini bags BIS certification
Prior to launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini bags BIS certification

Surbhi Shah
After ZenFone 8 Pro, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini has also bagged the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with model number ASUS_I006D.

The ZenFone 8 series of smartphones will be globally unveiled on May 12 and is expected to arrive in India as well.

The ZenFone 8 Mini is tipped to feature a 120Hz display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display

The phone will sport a Full-HD+ OLED display

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini is likely to come with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will offer a dual camera module.

The handset will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will also have an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens and a Sony IMX663 secondary sensor. Details regarding the selfie camera are unclear as of now.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini smartphone will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 12. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 40,000.

